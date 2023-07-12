Many people have been suggesting that Former President Trump created Energy Independence and lower Gas Prices with his Policies. This is actually not true. The reason that gas and oil prices plummeted during Trumps Term, was that Gas and Oil usage was much lower during the Covid Pandemic . This resulted in plummeting prices of Gas and Oil. Just like it did on the World Market and other Countries across the Globe. Simple supply versus demand economics that most people with a basic understanding of economics could follow. The truth is, any President has little ability to impact the price of Oil and Gas, in any major way.