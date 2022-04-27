Letter: "Energy Independence "

I remember the gas shortage back in the early 1970's. There were long lines to get gas, rising prices and stations running out of gas and closing early. The President at that time committed us to become energy independent so as not to be dependent on OPEC or anyone else for our energy needs.

Fast forward to 2022. Gas prices are going up and once again there is a shortage of oil. Once again our President is begging OPEC to produce more oil.

President Biden's plan to make us energy independent is to "go green" with solar panels and lithium-ion batteries. The only problem with that is that china makes 80% of solar panels and 74% of lithium batteries in the world. We are simply trading dependency on OPEC tp dependency on China for our energy needs.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

