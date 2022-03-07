Letter: energy independence

It has been said many times that for us to get relief from high gas prices we must reopen our energy market. The market does not have an alternative to fossil fuels that is commercially viable to power our economy. Until that time we should restart our energy industry. We were energy independent for the first time in 70 years under Trump. We were major exporters of oil and natural gas. Now at this crucial time we should be selling oil to our allies in Europe. Germany and others are importing from Russia. By doing this we would shut down the Russian economy putting Putin in a vulnerable position. The U.S. would get immediate relief and inflation would subside. Biden is being led by the gang of four bowing to the global warming crowd jeopardizing the stability of our country. It is insanity not to release our energy industry, not doing so will be the ruination of the U.S.
Bill Dowdall
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.