Letter: Energy Policy
Letter: Energy Policy

Take your pick with respect to labeling the Biden Administration’s oil and gas policy: insanity, idiocy, or incompetence. Regardless of the description, we are forfeiting our best weapon against the deadly Putin threat in the interest of appeasing a small group of domestic environmental activists. Our former energy dominance is being literally destroyed by the administration’s reluctance to confront this misguided cabal of radicals. We certainly cannot totally ruin the Russian economy by discontinuing our purchase of Russian oil, but we do know that that is a vulnerability. Increasing our production can help reduce world-wide oil prices and limit Putin’s profit from his only reliable national product. Headlong quixotic pursuit of environmental purity can serve only to hamstring our economy and make us subject to the whims of despots every where. Washington needs to wake up and smell the petroleum.

Glenn Perry

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

