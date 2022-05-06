 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: energy

the endless articles for eliminating fossil fuels for "clean" energy are baseless. We do not have an alternate commercially feasible source of energy at this time. Everyone is for clean energy but we are not ready. The insanity of the Biden administration has shut down our energy industry and is relying on imports from our adversaries. We could be energy independent again if allowed . France produces approximately 70% of their power from nuclear, that is the only viable source at this time but their is little talk of it. Three more years of the Biden insanity is three more years of high fuel prices tapping a large portion of disposable income to all families.

Bill Dowdall

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

