Letter: Enforce the rule of law

Speculation exists as to whether or not the attorney general of the United States will indict Donald Trump after the January 6 committee indicated that there is enough evidence to prosecute him. Merrick Garland's purported reluctance to do so is his concern with setting a precedent for prosecuting former presidents.

Whether or not it is a Pandora's box doesn't matter. The only concern is and should be: did Trump violate the law?

Furthermore, whenever Trump escapes punishment for his crimes, he doubles down. After the cowardly Republicans in the Senate determined that Trump's extortion of Ukraine wasn't a crime and refused to punish him, he planned, executed, and celebrated a treasonous insurrection.

Those same obsequious Republican cowards again refused to punish him. Garland needs to indict Trump now or Trump's next move will surely be to incite an even bigger apocalypse.

Rick Cohn

West side