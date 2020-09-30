 Skip to main content
Letter: Enough Already
Letter: Enough Already

I am personally going to leave my TV and radio OFF for the entire month of October because I am just plain tired of the ads, lies, stories, half-truths, confusion, mud-slinging, back-stabbing, bragging, tearing-down, and slanderous comments about the Candidates for POTUS and Arizona Senator who will sit in Washington D.C. These three men and one woman have gone way over-the-top when it comes to talking about themselves and their opponents.

How many thousands (millions?) of dollars have they wasted on this one election?

Isn’t it bad enough that EVERY day is now “Groundhog Day” and has repeated itself every day for the last few months. And now there I are not just cardboard signs on corners, but people have hats and flags to support their favorite candidate! When will it end? November?

Ken Unwin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

