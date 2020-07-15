Letter: Enough already

Two opinion writers have recently hit the nail right on the head, regarding recent events in this country. A mature Latino gentleman said that in his experience, as a whole, blacks, Latinos, and others are just as racist as whites, and like him I have known wonderful individuals of all races that I have come in contact with. Humans are imperfect and there will always some among us.
The second opinion was from a gentleman that civil people do not have to sit back and watch looters and rioters under the guise of being protesters, loot and burn our great country.
I hope that most people understand that without our police, we will have anarchy, and without freedom and freedom of speech, which the radical left is trying right now to eliminate, we will be no better than communist countries .
I consider myself an independent voter, but I will be voting straight Republican this fall .
Edward Leininger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
