Letter: Enough hypocrisy already

I am so sick of people talking about the sanctity of life with regards to a fetus. These same people do not care about the woman or girl forced to have a baby they do not want whether by accident, rape or incest. They do not care whether a child suffers from neglect, abuse, hunger or lack of medical care. And they certainly don’t care enough to do anything about our overly lenient gun laws that allow the countless horrific shootings every single year. Those elementary school students killed in Texas and all the other people killed needlessly, deserve at least as much consideration as the unborn. It’s time for lawmakers to stand up to the NRA and pass common sense gun laws. Those kids and their families deserve so much more than thoughts and prayers. Quit worrying about fetuses. Do something for the children who are already here.