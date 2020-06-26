Letter: Enough is enough

Looking back over the past several weeks/days I say enough is enough. Civil people do not have to sit back and watch looters and rioters, under the guise of "protesters" loot and burn our great country. It is time for local authorities to step in and curtail the mob rule that has taken over. As citizens we are going to have to replace all of the damaged store fronts, clean the buildings of graffiti, excrement and trash. If the protesters want to fundamentally change this great country there are ways to do it constitutionally not through looting and rioting.
Burton John
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!