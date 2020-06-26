Letter: Enough is enough
View Comments

Letter: Enough is enough

Looking back over the past several weeks/days I say enough is enough. Civil people do not have to sit back and watch looters and rioters, under the guise of "protesters" loot and burn our great country. It is time for local authorities to step in and curtail the mob rule that has taken over. As citizens we are going to have to replace all of the damaged store fronts, clean the buildings of graffiti, excrement and trash. If the protesters want to fundamentally change this great country there are ways to do it constitutionally not through looting and rioting.

Burton John

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News