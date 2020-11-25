 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Enough is Enough
View Comments

Letter: Enough is Enough

148 thousand diagnosed yesterday with COVID-19, over two thousand died and yet Trump throws law suit after law suit against the wall hoping something sticks! He is still President and he still has an obligation to all Americans, meaning leadership to stem the rise of COVID-19 in the USA. Republican leaders, re-read you oath of office, get this government working for the greater good of all Americans and quit this distraction of attacking the election on the margin! Its time to put America first and not your petty political position. Trump, Republican leaders, be the people we need you to be and accept Biden as President Elect and do you jobs of leading us through this pandemic.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News