Letter: Enough is Enough

148 thousand diagnosed yesterday with COVID-19, over two thousand died and yet Trump throws law suit after law suit against the wall hoping something sticks! He is still President and he still has an obligation to all Americans, meaning leadership to stem the rise of COVID-19 in the USA. Republican leaders, re-read you oath of office, get this government working for the greater good of all Americans and quit this distraction of attacking the election on the margin! Its time to put America first and not your petty political position. Trump, Republican leaders, be the people we need you to be and accept Biden as President Elect and do you jobs of leading us through this pandemic.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
