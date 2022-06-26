Letter: Enough is Enough

The first problem is the AR-15 is not an assault weapon. It is a semi-automatic rifle. It looks like an M-16 or AK-47, but these are military automatic assault weapons. They spray bullets everywhere. The AR-15 must be aimed and fired one bullet at a time! The trigger must be squeezed for each round. A person has to operate this weapon, it just doesn't go off!

The second problem: Now image aiming this AR-15 at a 7 year old child, with all the classmates and teachers watching. Then squeeze the trigger, obliterating this life in front of everyone. Now image doing that same thing 5, 10, 15 … more times, reloading and continuing. This is not a mentally ill person, this is not even a human being, this is a demon from hell!

The third problem: The demon (shooter) is responsible. Remember that a gun ends these mass shootings. Should we figure out how to bring that to the beginning?

Larry Cory

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

