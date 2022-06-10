 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Enough is Enough

  • Comments

For the past three days I have been trying to control my rage as I have watched and listened to the devastating news of another mass shooting.

The public health crisis resulting in mass shootings across the country has been created by the Republican cult worship of the NRA and the gun lobby. Apparently Republican legislators and voters find it easy to justify and rationalize the death of innocents as an acceptable cost to maintaining the myth of their loss of Second Amendment rights.

I think we are better than this. I think it is time for those of us who value our democracy to change the trajectory of our country. If you agree, please vote for candidates who will end this manufactured public health crisis by passing sensible gun safety and mental health laws.

Susan Bickel, Chair of LD18 Democrats

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Blackout Warnings

First TEP then the North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC), a regulatory body that oversees grid stability warns us that blac…

Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News