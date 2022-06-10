Letter: Enough is Enough

For the past three days I have been trying to control my rage as I have watched and listened to the devastating news of another mass shooting.

The public health crisis resulting in mass shootings across the country has been created by the Republican cult worship of the NRA and the gun lobby. Apparently Republican legislators and voters find it easy to justify and rationalize the death of innocents as an acceptable cost to maintaining the myth of their loss of Second Amendment rights.

I think we are better than this. I think it is time for those of us who value our democracy to change the trajectory of our country. If you agree, please vote for candidates who will end this manufactured public health crisis by passing sensible gun safety and mental health laws.

Susan Bickel, Chair of LD18 Democrats

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

