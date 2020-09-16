Letter: Enough is Enough

When is enough, enough? When is it time to “Say ‘uncle’!”? How many more days over 110 or heat records need to be broken before people take climate change seriously? So far, Phoenix has experienced 52 days over 110. That is up sixty percent from the record of 33 days set in 2011. According to the National Weather Service, on average, heat related deaths have killed more people in the US over the last thirty years than any other natural disaster. Yet, we as a country continue to deny the hard truth about global warming. Temperatures are rising. It’s only get hotter. We must take action now. Fortunately, there is a bipartisan climate solution bill, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, currently in congress. Let’s get it passed. This November let your voices be heard. Vote for a healthy climate. Vote for a safe future. Vote for solutions. Enough is enough.
Maggie Kraft
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
