Adam Schiff is determined to see president Trump found guilty of bribery, a term which a focus group found more to their liking than “quid pro quo.” Regardless of which term is used, bribery is nowhere to be found in the transcript of the phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president Zelensky. This circus, played out on the world stage, ignores the fact that Zelensky has stated he never felt pressured by Trump to look into the Bidens’ involvement with Burisma Holdings and never knew $391 million in military aid had been temporarily withheld from Ukraine until almost five weeks AFTER the July 25 Trump-Zelensky call. There’s no “quid” and no “quo” people so let’s wrap up this costly witch hunt. Trump isn’t even allowed to face his “whistleblower” accuser who has obviously collaborated with Schiff who has stated he doesn’t know who this individual is. We americans elected our representatives to work for us - not spend their time preening in front of cameras.
Lindsey Smith
Northwest side
