Letter: Enough with the hypocrisy
I've paid taxes for over 60 years. I've owned my own business for 40. I'm an unabashed capitalist. I've also served, and been taken care of by the finest (and maybe the largest) Socialist program in the world: the US Military: housing allowance, food allowance, clothing allowance, medical and dental care.

I now have access to the Socialist VA system (though I have chosen not to use it), collect Social Security and use my Medicare benefits. All functioning, valuable "Socialist" programs. Enough with the hypocrisy. Let's expand these programs that work so all Americans are covered. Keep going Bernie.

Howard Weiss

Midtown

