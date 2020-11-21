Letter: Enough with the Trump grievances

It’s astounding to me that a vain, empty husk of a man like Donald Trump, could sucker so many people into carrying his grievances. I assume his inability to accept he lost by millions of votes reflects his bitterness that he entered office under an investigative cloud. Because he will resort to unscrupulous behavior to win, he surrounded himself with characters who would go to any lengths to help. If this was a witch hunt, well, quite a few witches were found and went to jail or perjured themselves in efforts to avoid accountability. Then Comey failed his loyalty test and was fired. Which did not look good. And Trump lied about everything. Why would you stop investigating such a character? He showed his playbook and used it again with Ukraine and again with the election he lost. There should be no sympathy for poor, poor Donald. Noone stole anything from him. He made his choices and has accountability for them. Neighbors, can you not see who he is?
Ted Ranney
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
