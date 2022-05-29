 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Enough!

I applaud Steve Kerr for his impassioned comments following the most recent mass shooting in Texas made prior to game four of the NBA playoffs. He said it the way it is. Fifty U.S. Senators refuse to put forward a bill for improved gun control to the floor for a vote in order to hold on to power. This despite the majority of Americans wanting some form of gun control. As Steve said, enough! It is time for us, regardless of political party affiliation to let our voices be heard and vote these individuals out of office. We the people have the power. Vote for those who have the courage to recognize that thoughts and prayers are worthless in the face of mass shootings.

Sherri Schamel

Northwest side

