Letter: ENSURE QUALITY OF FUTURE PRESIDENTS
The US Constitution lists in Article II-The Executive Branch, Section 1 the three limitations on the eligibility for a US President. They are: 1. A natural born US citizen; 2. 35 years or older; 3. 14 years of residency in the USA.

I propose an Amendment which will add two other limitations to the qualifications of a candidate for the US Presidency:

They are no person shall be eligible to be a US Presidential candidate if older than 75 years at the end of his or her first or second four-year term, and he or she must have been a US Senator, a House Member or a State Governor for several years prior to the beginning of the presidential term.

The limitations will ensure that we will not make the mistake of electing another president with the attributes of another Trump-like figure. We need to avoid the damage done.

c. Carl pegels

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

