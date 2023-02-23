I'm getting tired of the government and uneducated people referring to Social Security as a entitlement program. If the government would pay for all the money they took from it, it would be totally solvent. remember this the next time you hear congress complain how it's going broke.
Borrowed from SS and Medicare
Ronald Regan 2.7 trillion plus started taxing SS
Bush 1.37 trillion
Government 5 trillion
Obama 550 billion
trump 1.69 trillion
None of this was ever paid back.
The amount of money stolen the our paid for programs could fill 10 volume binder
Kym Jones
