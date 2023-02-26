Entitlements are basically a legal contract made within the norms of a society. In my case they are multiple such as my military retirement and disability pay, Social Security, military medical including VA, Medicare plus my IRA payout which I am required by law to take. To some including members of Congress who have never served don’t understand the issues as they have no personal experience. I was in submarines in the 60s and 70s. I have paid SS and Medicare tax since 1958. Since my profession after military retirement was accounting I think there are other solutions for SS and Medicare. First is removing the caps on W-2 wages subject to both. Next impose SS and Medicare tax on all K-1 earnings from professional service Subchapter S corporation and partnerships. I’m certain there are more ways rather than burden those already on the brink and I have seen many in my years as a volunteer tax preparer.