Re: the Feb. 13 article "Quadrillion-dollar national debt? Don't nibble on this math."

Gorge Will’s column contains an important message. Unfortunately, one has to follow Will’s circuitous reasoning and his ambiguous references to Rep. Chip Roy to get the message. I had to read it twice. But the message is too important to get lost in the presentation. Our entitlements programs, mainly Social Security (SS) and Medicare, are going bankrupt.

The US population is older and living longer. There are fewer workers paying to support seniors. Many of us believe that our contributions to SS guarantee each of us retirement income for our lifetime. But this isn’t the way the system is financed. Without increased revenues and reduced costs, the system is unsustainable. Congress should consider increasing the age of full retirement and increasing the maximum income at which annual SS contributions end.

Taking on entitlements reform in an election year is daunting, especially since President Bidden got everyone at his State of the Union address to promise that changes to SS and Medicare are “off the table”.

Dale Keyes

Downtown