Letter: Entity?

Renée Horton argues in her Opinion piece on abortion that “The embryo and fetus are separate entities from the pregnant woman and we need to be honest about that biological fact.” She bases her objection to abortion on this; apparently a woman should be prevented from deciding the future of her embryo/fetus – this “entity” in her uterus.
The embryo/fetus may be a separate entity, but it is completely dependent on the woman and must reside in her uterus to become a fully developed human being. We quibble about weeks, but the fact is that there is only a 50% chance of survival outside the uterus at 24 weeks. Separate entity or not, the question remains: who bears the responsibility for the fetus/embryo? I assert that the woman alone has that responsibility: her decision to make while it is in her body.
Horton’s suggestions on curbing abortion are fine, but they do not obviate the need for the procedure itself and who should make that decision.
Kathy K.E.S. Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.