Letter: Entropy

Entropy: "Lack of order or predictability; gradual decline into disorder: a marketplace where entropy reigns supreme."
It's not a "privilege" but a necessity to value high standards and be the best you can be--for entropy is always at work in society as in Nature. Like a pile of sand constantly seeking to level itself, the forces of disorder constantly seek to dismantle order and cancel excellence. In 2020, after only 244 years, America's sand pile reached such unprecedented heights under its 45th president, both at home and abroad, that entropy made it unstable. RIP prosperity. May all who appreciate America's greatest achievements and presidents never forget them, and may history never assume that the bottom of the sand pile is more civilized than the top.
Molly McKinney
West side
