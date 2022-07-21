Letter: Environmental hazards from used solar panels

The Los Angeles Times just ran an article about how used solar panels present a danger and destruction to the environment. The story detailed how in the early 2000's the state of California provided financial incentives for residents to go solar by purchasing roof top panels. The problem is that they have a 25 year life span and are extremely difficult to safely environmentally dispose of. Those panels are coming to the end of their life span. Many panels end up in local land fills and contain toxic heavy metals and can contaminate ground water. They are considered as hazardous materials. Recycling of panels is difficult and intricate, needing to separate the aluminum frame and junction box from the panel without shattering it into glass shards. Millions of solar panels have been installed across America and they too will one day need to be replaced. Similar problems exist with disposing of EV batteries containing heavy metals. These new hazards to the environment are the consequences of implementing green energy policies.