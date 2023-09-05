If the US stopped all industry, manufacturing, and transportation based on oil and gas to drastically reduce our Green House Gas (GHG) emissions today, who gets hurt? The US economy and US poor, and minorities. Who benefits if the US stops GHG emissions today? China, India, Russia, Iran, North Korea, etc.

In 2006, China overtook the US as the largest producer of GHG. In 2021 China rocketed to producing GHG at 2.29 times the US. In 2010 India moved from number 5 in production of GHG to number 3. In 2021 they were 54% of the US GHG production but increasing rapidly. In the same time frame the US has continued to reduce our GHG emissions.

So why aren’t protestors and and those filing lawsuits in the US focused on these foreign countries.? Maybe if these protestors were shown our own government research they would focus their efforts on China, India, and others. Hmm.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side