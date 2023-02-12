The House GOP and media pundits are hollering as loud as possible over the “Chinese” observation balloon traversing the country. Even though a similar situation probably happened during the last administration, they claim this time it is an extreme emergency and necessary to shoot it down as soon as possible without proper assessment. As a quick solution, I think they should launch their own observation balloon without discussing it with the President and the Pentagon! They for sure have enough hot gasses to raise their own balloon quite high to get a look at the situation.