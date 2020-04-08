Letter: EPA Abdicates Enforcement Responsibility
Letter: EPA Abdicates Enforcement Responsibility

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a sweeping suspension of its enforcement safeguards resulting in a direct giveaway to corporate polluters. As a physician I am concerned that this shocking rollback of environmental safeguards will result in loss of life and permanent damage to our public health as well as to the environment. It is consistent with the Trump administration's policy of rolling back nearly 100 public health and environmental protections leaving all of us more vulnerable to the effects of climate change and pollution. This EPA decision is an abdication of the EPA's responsibility to protect America's health and environment and must be reversed. Please contact your Congress member to demand an investigation of this very dangerous EPA decision.

Paul Gee, M.D.

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

