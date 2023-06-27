There is a lot to be encouraged by in the latest Arizona economic outlook report from the University of Arizona. Our state is slated to outpace the nation in economic growth, however, the same report shows we are bearing the brunt of crippling inflation.

Unfortunately, it seems that regulators in Washington, D.C., are bent on making these problems even worse.

The EPA recently proposed a rule that would significantly tighten the limits for small particulates (PM2.5). The Biden administration is barreling ahead with regulations that threaten 1,300 jobs and $500 million in manufacturing activity in Arizona alone, according to a recent study from the National Association of Manufacturers.

Ratcheting up PM2.5 regulations will create a maze of permitting requirements and in the energy industry, the cost to comply with this overburdensome regulation may be borne by ratepayers.

Burdensome regulations like the EPA’s proposal only serve to stifle economic growth and stoke inflationary pressures at a time when we can least afford it.

Lea Marquez Peterson

Northeast side