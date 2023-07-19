In southeastern Arizona, we know what’s best for our communities and push back against federal overreach that harms our way of life.

That’s why I’m speaking out to oppose the Biden EPA’s latest proposal to create more regulatory red tape governing a class of fine particulates known as PM2.5. What the EPA proposes will kill jobs and hurt agriculture, manufacturing and other industries that are central to our economy in rural Arizona while doing very little to improve public health. .

A recent study by the National Association of Manufacturers found the PM2.5 proposal threatens 1,300 jobs and $500 million worth of manufacturing activity in Arizona alone. As Chairwoman of the Arizona House Committee on Natural Resources, Energy & Water, I lead state policymakers in creating laws that balance environmental stewardship with quality economic growth. What the EPA proposes for PM2.5 is truly Washington overreach at its worst.

Sincerely,

Representative Gail Griffin (R-Hereford)

Chairwoman, House Committee on Natural Resources, Energy & Water

Gail Griffin

Sierra Vista