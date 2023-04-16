America relies on the trucking industry to deliver the products that keep our country moving. Truckers move over 70% of the nation’s freight, supporting 8 million jobs nationwide. Without trucks, our economy would halt.

So, you should know the EPA recently proposed a rule change that would tighten air quality standards for a pollutant called PM2.5. Everyone supports clean air, but the U.S. already has some of the world’s strongest environmental regulations. More regulation means higher costs. Additionally, states that fail the new standard face penalties, including loss of federal funding for highways and other infrastructure.

That’s a threat to the entire supply chain, risking jobs and the economy.

The proposed EPA standards are unnecessary given significant progress already made to reduce pollution. Vehicle and transportation-related emissions are down 90% in recent decades.

The Arizona Trucking Association supports sensible regulation that balances the need for a strong economy and clean environment. We ask the EPA to abandon its job-killing proposal for PM2.5.

Tony Bradley, Tony Bradley is the President & CEO of the Arizona Trucking Association

