Letter: EPA Regulation Cuts

Weeks ago, the Trump administration lowered mileage standards for vehicles. Today, the Trump administration dramatically lowered coal plants emissions of mercury and other health hazards. In the midst of the Corona virus, a virus attacking the lungs and respiratory system of infected patients, these deregulations show the disconnect between Trump and public health and safety. Hopefully the dropping approval rate in the president's performance during this pandemic reflects Americans increased awareness of his lack of ability and competence.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
