Letter: EPA Rollbacks contribute to severity of COVID-19

We’ve heard how the COVID-19 pandemic has indirectly improved air quality, but little of how poor air quality can impact the pandemic.
Recent studies suggest that COVID-19 death rates increase in the presence of fine particulate airborne pollutants, much of which result from the burning of fossil fuels. Such particles penetrate deep into the lungs, contributing to chronic lung conditions, predisposing a COVID-19 victim to more serious disease.
Yet during this time, the Trump administration has suspended the enforcement of many environmental standards, and rolled back vehicle fuel efficiency targets. Our President’s irresponsible actions will contribute to our declining health, increased susceptibility to the virus, and increased medical expenses to the country. Here in Tucson, with our dusty air and large geriatric population, the problem does not need to be compounded.
Good air quality is important. Since this administration is unlikely to change course, we must replace it at the polls in November.
Karen C. McWhirter
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
