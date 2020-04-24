Letter: EPA Rollbacks contribute to severity of COVID-19
View Comments

Letter: EPA Rollbacks contribute to severity of COVID-19

We’ve heard how the COVID-19 pandemic has indirectly improved air quality, but little of how poor air quality can impact the pandemic.

Recent studies suggest that COVID-19 death rates increase in the presence of fine particulate airborne pollutants, much of which result from the burning of fossil fuels. Such particles penetrate deep into the lungs, contributing to chronic lung conditions, predisposing a COVID-19 victim to more serious disease.

Yet during this time, the Trump administration has suspended the enforcement of many environmental standards, and rolled back vehicle fuel efficiency targets. Our President’s irresponsible actions will contribute to our declining health, increased susceptibility to the virus, and increased medical expenses to the country. Here in Tucson, with our dusty air and large geriatric population, the problem does not need to be compounded.

Good air quality is important. Since this administration is unlikely to change course, we must replace it at the polls in November.

Karen C. McWhirter

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

One letter writer believes it's time for the country to move toward a universal vote by mail system, while another contends that Dems can do better than Andrew Cuomo for a candidate, in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News