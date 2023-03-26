As a lifelong resident of Southern Arizona I’ve always appreciated our clear skies and clean air because it sustains a healthy life for our community. Soot pollution threatens to damage our air quality. Soot are fine particles that come from burning fossil fuels that can penetrate our lungs and our bloodstream and can aggravate asthma, decrease lung function, and cause difficulty breathing. With abundant wildfires decreasing our air quality, we need to reduce the sources of bad air quality we have control over with strong regulations to promote our health. A new EPA proposed soot rule is a step in the right direction, and should go further and limit soot to 8 micrograms per cubic meter for the annual standard and 25 micrograms per cubic meter for the daily standard.