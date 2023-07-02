Letters championing the National Association of Manufacturers study finding new EPA air quality rules would “devastate” our economy brought to mind battles between government scientists and the tobacco industry over the health risks of smoking that began in the 1960s and resurfaced with the introduction of e-cigarettes. Other battles between government scientists and those on industry payrolls have occurred over opioids, asbestos, lead, fracking and even sugar.

Since the 1970 Powell Memorandum, Chambers of Commerce and the Koch donor networks made concerted efforts to destroy public trust in our government to minimize regulations on corporations.

Hardly against profits, the Securities and Exchange Commission determined climate change is bad for the economy and responded to investor demands by requiring publicly traded companies to disclose ways the businesses assess, measure and manage climate-related risks.

To believe the NAM study over the EPA and SEC tells me the authors drank the Koch-funded Kool-Aid. That useless “sugar” is bad for us and bad for business.

Dee Maitland

Marana