A recent letter writer commented about the Trump Derangement Syndrome that infects many Daily Star readers. He failed to mention the other maladies that accompany it: Climate Change Derangement Syndrome, Abortion on Demand Derangement Syndrome, Gun Control Derangement Syndrome, Organized Religion Derangement Syndrome, Clarence Thomas Derangement Syndrome, No Such Thing As Biological Sex Derangement Syndrome, Government Should Pay for Everything for Everybody Derangement Syndrome, Judges Should Be Social Activists and Not Follow The Law Derangement Syndrome, and Shut Down/Cancel Anybody You Don't Agree With Derangement Syndrome. This last one is especially obvious whenever a conservative dares to express an opinion in the Letters section.