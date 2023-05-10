Re: the April 12 letter "Epidemic."

The so-called epidemic of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) might be a problem for some but it is not abhorrent. However, suggesting that a boycott of CNN and the Daily Star will solve the massacre of children and innocent citizens is abhorrent.

The fact that FOX is being sued for $1.6 billion in damages is a problem for them but knowing they have willingly continued to lie to their viewers about the 2020 election is abhorrent.

The fact that Supreme Court Justice Thomas has been raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars in vacation “gifts” from republican billionaires is abhorrent.

The fact that my daughters and granddaughter have fewer reproductive rights than I did 50 years ago is abhorrent.

The fact that our Republican Arizona legislators deny climate change and voted to allow guns on school grounds (SB1331) is abhorrent.

The fact that those same Republican legislators lavish money on school vouchers to those who need it the least, but refuse to adequately fund our public schools is abhorrent.

Rachel Rulmyr Ed.D.

Oro Valley