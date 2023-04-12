Again today, after reading the Letters to the Editor in The Star, I feel that there is an epidemic of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) sweeping Tucson. These poor affected people wake up each morning, realize that Trump still exists, and begin wringing their hands, pulling out their hair, and writing letters to the Star. Next day: same thing. There's no cure for TDS, but you can treat the symptoms. Close your windows and doors, pull the shades, turn off CNN, and stop reading the editorial pages in The Star. Some day you'll realize that the world hasn't come to an end and your angst was all for nothing.