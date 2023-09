Somewhere in the universe, eons from now, the equivalent of historians and anthropologists will study us. I suspect this will be our epitaph:

“When this big-brained primate learned to stand upright, he freed his clever hands to create many marvels that enabled him to rule his world for a time… a few millenia. Ultimately, however, his divided nature caused him to destroy the Earth, the only home he had ever known. RIP.”