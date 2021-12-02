Letter: Epitome of hypocrisy

Re: the article "Vax rule for big firms on hold". The language used by the federal judges who are temporarily halting the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for larger companies was ludicrous. "This is a great victory for the American people out there. Never before has the federal government tried in such a forceful way to get between the choices of an American citizen and their doctor. To me that's the heart of the entire issue". Did you consult with your doctor about the vaccine? I didn't. For those who did, just how many doctors do you think advised their patients not to get a vaccine that gives almost 90 percent protection against Covid-19, and 98 percent protection against hospitalization? Damn few, if any. I have no doubt whatsoever that these judges would be first in line to come between a woman and her doctor in making a decision about having an abortion.. Such hypocrisy! Its the Republican way.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.