Letter: Equal access v. equal outcome

Some of our citizens today are advocating "equal outcomes" for all persons. This will never happen with human beings on planet Earth. The Master Designer & Creator of the Universe did not create us for "equal outcomes." If He had done so, we would all be robots programmed to do good and all capable of being professional athletes and/or theoretical nuclear physicists. Each of us is unique genetically with different physical and mental capabilities, different aptitudes, talents, interests and motivations. The Creator gave us "free choice" to do good or evil and the ability to influence our outcomes. We should be focusing our efforts on "equal access" to education, job markets, medical care, and social acceptance. This is an elusive but attainable goal.
C Gordon Marvik
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
