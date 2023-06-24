Re “Equal justice Trump vs. Clinton vs. Biden” the author equates Trump’s indictment with allegations against Clinton and Biden. Allegations alone cannot support a criminal prosecution. The grand jury’s indictment of Trump was based on testimony under oath and other evidence, some described in the indictment itself. In the case of Clinton, allegations were made and covered in the media such as those related in the letter (“classified markings on documents were removed when faxed, emails deleted, cell phones destroyed, etc.”), but there was no substantiating evidence to support prosecution. In the case of Biden, the investigation is ongoing. However, Biden’s situation is more akin to that of Pence’s retention of documents, so odds are the result for Biden will be the same as for Pence. In my 36 years of civil litigation practice, clients as well as opponents were often vexed that allegations they believed to be true could not be admitted at trial because of the lack of admissible evidence to support the allegations.