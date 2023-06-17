In discussing former President Trump's indictment, Special Counsel Jack Smith stated "laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk." Ok, why was this standard not applied to Hillary Clinton? The FBI found numerous classified documents on her private server, classified markings on documents were removed when faxed, emails deleted, cell phones destroyed, etc. No search warrants were done nor a Grand Jury impaneled. Just a couple weeks before the decision was announced not to charge Hillary, USAG Lorretta Lynch met clandestinely with Bill Clinton on a tarmac at Sky Harbor airport in Phoenix. FBI investigators found classified documents at four locations associated with Joe Biden, including in boxes at his Delaware home's garage. No reports of a Federal Grand Jury being convened. The Biden administration knew of the documents investigation before the November 2020 election, but purposely waited to go public about it until afterwards. Unequal justice!