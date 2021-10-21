Letter: Equal Rights amendment in our U.S. ConstitutionDear Attorney General Garland

Write a letter to Attorney General Garland and tell him women need and deserve the Equal Rights Amendment now, and tell him he has the authority to make it happen by simply rescinding the illegal Bill Barr/office of Legal counsel memo directing the U.S. Archivist not to publish the amendment .Tell him to please live up to his word and truly support equal justice for all . Your legacy and integrity are on the line. Do the right thing on behalf of the one hundred seventy million American women who still await the promise of equal protection of our Constitution .
Dorothy McKenna
Green Valley
