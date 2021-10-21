 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Equal Rights amendment in our U.S. ConstitutionDear Attorney General Garland
View Comments

Letter: Equal Rights amendment in our U.S. ConstitutionDear Attorney General Garland

  • Comments

Write a letter to Attorney General Garland and tell him women need and deserve the Equal Rights Amendment now, and tell him he has the authority to make it happen by simply rescinding the illegal Bill Barr/office of Legal counsel memo directing the U.S. Archivist not to publish the amendment .Tell him to please live up to his word and truly support equal justice for all . Your legacy and integrity are on the line. Do the right thing on behalf of the one hundred seventy million American women who still await the promise of equal protection of our Constitution .

Dorothy McKenna

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16

  • Updated

OPINION: Differing opinions of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the main topic in letters today. Please share your opinions on this and any other topic by writing a Letter to the Editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News