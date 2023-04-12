The letter writer argues that we all get equal treatment under our legal system. We all saw Trump waltz in and out of his arrest. If you or I were charged with 34 felony counts, we would have 20 squad cars come to our homes, be thrown to the floor and chained, then hauled off to sit in a jail cell for days before a judge sets a bail none of us could afford. Trump never felt or saw the steel cells and cuffs we would have in identical circumstances. And that is ‘equal’?