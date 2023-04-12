Re: the April 7 letter "Indictment of Donald Trump."
The letter writer argues that we all get equal treatment under our legal system. We all saw Trump waltz in and out of his arrest. If you or I were charged with 34 felony counts, we would have 20 squad cars come to our homes, be thrown to the floor and chained, then hauled off to sit in a jail cell for days before a judge sets a bail none of us could afford. Trump never felt or saw the steel cells and cuffs we would have in identical circumstances. And that is ‘equal’?
Thad Appelman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.