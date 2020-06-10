Letter: Equality now

My husband and I were born and raised in Detroit. We were married there in 1962. We went to New Orleans on our honeymoon and learned a lot. We got on a bus and there were no seats up front so I went to the back and sat down. Then it hit me, I was not supposed to sit there even though the only vacant seats were there. A soda fountain in a drug store had counters for blacks and whites separate. We found a cab stand and the cabbie looked at us and said "we can't haul white folks." Black bands were playing in clubs, but only Whites could enter. Now here it is 2020 and we can share drinking fountains, restaurants and public transportation but there is still a huge chasm. Nobody should be treated like second class citizens in the UNITED States of America and it is time for a radical change. We will never have peace in the world, until we have peace in our hearts.
Barbara Physician
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
