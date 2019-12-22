Letter: Equality

I keep reading about equality in our society from our elected officials and have some questions. First I understand now federal employees are going to get some twelve or fourteen weeks of family leave, gee when I worked for 40 years here in Tucson I didn`t get any sick leave or family leave so my question is where is the equality ? Does it only apply to federal workers and why? And aren`t they supposed to be public servants? Since when do the servants make more than their employers, meaning us the tax payers?
Thomas R Crawford
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.