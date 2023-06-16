Loyal Johnson writes (6/12/23) that “Equity means that outcomes are legislated to be equal,” and proceeds to attack that definition. Except that is not what equity means; he made that up. First, the definition says nothing about legislation. More important, it is about having equal opportunity, not outcomes. A well-known cartoon illustrates the difference: an adult, older child, and small child are each standing on one box, trying to see a ball game over a fence. The small child still cannot see. But the adult doesn’t need his box to see, and by giving it to the small child who then has two to stand on, they can all see. One box each is equality; the other is equity.