 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Equity is not about lowering standards
View Comments

Letter: Equity is not about lowering standards

  • Comments

Re: the Jan. 31 letter "Ditching 'equity' for opportunity."

I was perturbed to read the letter to the editor equating equity with lowering standards. Equity is not about giving unfair advantages to right past wrongs. Equity is working to help all people thrive. It will require innovation to make lifelong learning available to all. A healthy, educated population is good for business.

As we do the hard work of change the benefits will be enough police officers, enough nurses, and lives that are satisfying and not threatened by other’s success. Tucson will be a city where we enjoy the unique cultures of those who have always been here and those who

move here. A city where we value and measure our success in well-being, innovation and sustainability.

Rosemary Bolza

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bad Judge

I’m a bit confused about why so many unqualified people are weighing in on the Covid Pandemic. When a Law Judge compares diabetics eating suga…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News