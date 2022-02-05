Letter: Equity is not about lowering standards

Re: the Jan. 31 letter "Ditching 'equity' for opportunity."
I was perturbed to read the letter to the editor equating equity with lowering standards. Equity is not about giving unfair advantages to right past wrongs. Equity is working to help all people thrive. It will require innovation to make lifelong learning available to all. A healthy, educated population is good for business.
As we do the hard work of change the benefits will be enough police officers, enough nurses, and lives that are satisfying and not threatened by other’s success. Tucson will be a city where we enjoy the unique cultures of those who have always been here and those who
move here. A city where we value and measure our success in well-being, innovation and sustainability.
Rosemary Bolza
Midtown
