Re: the June 12 letter "Equity."

The writer says “the Democratic Party champions equity while the Republican Party champions opportunity.” He continues, “Equity means everyone gets a C…” and “Equity means all should have equal income…”

It appears the writer has confused and conflated "equality" and "equity." Equality, according to Merriam-Webster, is “the quality or state of being equal.” Equity is “justice according to natural law or right, specifically, freedom from bias or favoritism.”

It's that part about "freedom from bias and favoritism" that's important. Equity means EVERYONE gets the SAME OPPORTUNITY -- to get a decent education, win medals, compete in the job marketplace, buy a home and save for retirement.

Worth noting that one statement by the writer is correct. Yes, "the Democratic Party champions equity" -- and for that, I say, more power to them.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley